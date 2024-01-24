Modern Ghana logo
There will be more suffering for Ghanaians as long as Akufo-Addo remains president – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has indicated that he does not see any relief coming for Ghanaians under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, Ghanaians will continue to suffer as long as President Akufo-Addo remains in power.

“Under normal circumstances, the release of $600 million by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the government of Ghana should provide relief to the already overburdened and suffering Ghanaian.

“It is, however, evident that Ghanaians will continue to suffer as long as the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia and NPP remain in office,” John Dramani Mahama said in a post on Facebook on Wednesday, January 24.

Meanwhile, the former President has kicked against the introduction of a 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity.

He argues that implementing VAT on electricity consumption will increase tariffs by almost 21% and exacerbate the hardship on Ghanaians.

This he insists will affect the prices of goods, services, and transport fares.

In his statement, John Dramani Mahama has promised that the NDC is eager and ready to address Ghana's economic challenges and provide substantial relief to Ghanaians upon assumption of office in January 2025.

He has urged Ghanaians to vote for him to win the presidential election later this year.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

