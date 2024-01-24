The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has defended its proposal to shift the date for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections from December 7 to November 7, 2024.

This suggestion, initially raised by political parties, was discussed during the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The primary objective of the proposed date change, as explained by the EC, is to provide the commission with ample time to efficiently manage its operations, particularly in the case of a run-off.

The proposal aims to address concerns related to the logistics and organization of elections, ensuring a smoother process.

During the IPAC meeting, the EC also advocated for the designation of election days as national holidays, with the aim of encouraging increased public participation in the electoral process.

The commission believes that making election days national holidays will increase civic participation and voter turnout.

Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission noted that the feedback received during the IPAC meeting was positive.

He stated, "The people who attended the IPAC meeting made it very clear that this is something they are in full support of; they are in sync with the EC."

Asare emphasized that the EC is open to further discussions and is willing to meet with political parties next week to delve deeper into the proposal.

"We are not doing it for ourselves; we are doing it for Ghana’s democracy and the political parties. And the parties believe this is something good for our democracy," said Deputy Commissioner Bossman Asare during an interview on Joy FM.

The background to this proposal includes a request from the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, urging the E.C. and the Attorney General to consider changing the election date.

The church argued that the existing date, falling on a Saturday, conflicts with their Sabbath—a day dedicated to worship.

The church proposed adopting either the first (1st) or second (2nd) Tuesday of November as the new date for Ghana’s general elections.

The church's request was made to ensure that Adventists have the freedom to observe their religious practices without interference.