Join the ongoing senior university staff’s strike — TEWU-TUC to its members

The Teachers and Educational Workers' Union of TUC (TEWU) has joined the nationwide strike by senior staff at public universities in Ghana over delays in paying their pension contributions.

In a statement on Monday, January 22, TEWU called on its members working at public universities to walk off their jobs in solidarity with the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), which began industrial action last week.

"TEWU of TUC (GH), is by this statement calling on its members in the Public Universities to join the on-going strike in solidarity and especially on the non-payment of Tier 2 pension contributions by government that is outstanding for nine (9) months," said a portion of the union's statement.

It accused the government of lethargy in addressing long-standing issues related to pension payments and other employment benefits.

Pension contributions owed to the tier 2 pensions scheme, which is compulsory for university employees, have not been paid for nine months, the union said.