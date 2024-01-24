Modern Ghana logo
Apostle Eric Nyamekye advocates for ethical living and national transformation

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, delivered a powerful message at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Global Ministers and Wives Conference, urging Ghanaians to prioritize competence and integrity for the nation's advancement.

In his address at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh, near Kasoa, Apostle Nyamekye emphasized the importance of moral vision, stressing that while economic and infrastructural growth is crucial, individual character and competence are equally vital for sustainable development.

Apostle Nyamekye envisioned a "new Ghanaian" characterized by love for the country and fear of God.

He highlighted the detrimental effects of corruption, illustrating how it can hinder progress, especially in critical areas like road construction, where personal gain may supersede responsibilities.

The Chairman expressed optimism that the week-long conference, attended by 4,000 ministers and their wives, would be transformative as participants sought the Lord's guidance.

Focusing on the conference theme, "A People Of God Unleashed To Transform Their World," (1 Peter 2:9-10, Act 1:8 and Titus 2:13-14) Apostle Nyamekye outlined intentional efforts to strengthen local churches, mobilize grassroots initiatives, and equip believers for the realization of Vision 2028.

He encouraged Church of Pentecost members to actively engage in societal transformation by integrating their faith into workplaces, marketplaces, and homes, emphasizing that Christianity is a way of life.

Apostle Nyamekye acknowledged the collective responsibility of the church and individuals in nation-building, urging a shift from solely blaming the government for challenges.

Regarding the upcoming general election, he called for peace and urged church members to pray for a successful election process while supporting the chosen leader.

Apostle Nyamekye emphasized the church's role in promoting peace and positively contributing to the nation's well-being.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
