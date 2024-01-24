Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
24.01.2024 Headlines

Court to decide fate of ACP Agordzo, 8 other alleged coup plotters today

Court to decide fate of ACP Agordzo, 8 other alleged coup plotters today
24.01.2024 LISTEN

ACP Benjamin Agordzo and some others who have been standing trial for high treason, are billed to face judgment today, Wednesday, 24th January 2024, as the three-member panel is set to bring finality to the case.

In 2021, ACP Benjamin Agordzo, the late Dr. Mac Palm, and eight others faced charges of conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason.

The ten were arrested in 2019 after a police operation at the Citadel Hospital, linking them to an alleged plot to destabilise the country. The state presented 13 witnesses, including Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) officers.

During the trial, the state introduced video evidence depicting the accused individuals planning to destabilise the country, including an alleged scheme to manufacture ammunition.

Despite the charges, all the accused persons pleaded not guilty and concluded their defences.

Dr. Mac Palm, in whose hospital the arrests occurred, had his testimony dismissed following his passing last year.

If found guilty, the accused persons could be sentenced to death.

-classfmonline

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

I respect Otumfuo, I cant insult him; allegations are pure lies – Wontumi I respect Otumfuo, I can’t insult him; allegations are pure lies – Wontumi

18 minutes ago

Weve procured 2 new modern trains not 12 – Railway Development Authority clarifies We’ve procured 2 new modern trains not 12 – Railway Development Authority clarif...

18 minutes ago

University Administrators declare indefinite strike University Administrators declare indefinite strike

18 minutes ago

Former presidents must stay at home waiting for courtesy calls not fighting current presidents – Malema Former presidents must stay at home waiting for courtesy calls not fighting curr...

1 hour ago

Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 NAM1 pulled gun on us for demanding our money – Witness tells court

1 hour ago

The suspects Judgement day for nine ‘coup’ plotters

1 hour ago

Court to decide fate of ACP Agordzo, 8 other alleged coup plotters today Court to decide fate of ACP Agordzo, 8 other alleged coup plotters today

1 hour ago

Respect taxpayers; they spent GHS27.9m on your AFCON qualifiers – Ablakwa blasts Black Stars Respect taxpayers; they spent GHS27.9m on your AFCON qualifiers – Ablakwa blast...

1 hour ago

NDC kicks against ECs election date change proposal NDC kicks against EC’s election date change proposal

1 hour ago

Mahama backs organised labour calls on govt to reverse plans to collect VAT on electricity Mahama backs organised labour calls on gov’t to reverse plans to collect VAT on ...

Just in....
body-container-line