Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Respect taxpayers; they spent GHS27.9m on your AFCON qualifiers – Ablakwa blasts Black Stars

Headlines Respect taxpayers; they spent GHS27.9m on your AFCON qualifiers – Ablakwa blasts Black Stars
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is calling on Ghanaian footballers representing the Black Stars to recognise the significant financial sacrifices made by taxpayers amid the prevailing economic crisis.

Despite the pride and honor of representing the nation, Mr Ablakwa emphasised the need for players to show respect and utmost commitment in light of the financial burden on struggling taxpayers.

Mr Ablakwa's comments follow Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Afcon, where the team exited in the group stages with only two points in three games against Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde.

In a Facebook post, the lawmaker revealed the financial commitments made to the team, urging them to deliver good performances and acknowledge the responsibility to taxpayers.

The lawmaker shared details from documents submitted to Parliament by Ghana’s Youth and Sports Ministry, highlighting specific expenditure items related to the Black Stars:

2024 AFCON Qualifier (Ghana vs. Angola — Home & Away) — GHS7,452,437.71

2024 AFCON Qualifier (Ghana vs. Madagascar — Home & Away) — GHS8,395,434.13

2024 AFCON Qualifier (Ghana vs. Central Africa Republic — Home & Away) — GHS3,414,894.51

April to June 2023 salaries of the coach & signing on fees — GHS3,379,548.10

Airlifting supporters during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar — GHS5,324,721.89

These expenditures alone amount to a substantial GHS27,967,036.34.

Mr Ablakwa indicated that this spending during a historic economic crisis does not include the latest tournament expenditure items in the ongoing Afcon tournament in Côte d'Ivoire, which he plans to highlight later.

He stressed that with a country facing financial challenges and struggling to raise even GHS4 million to support the Korle-Bu’s renal unit, players and officials must recognise that the GHS27.9 million spent on Black Stars activities could be used to address numerous national problems.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

I respect Otumfuo, I cant insult him; allegations are pure lies – Wontumi I respect Otumfuo, I can’t insult him; allegations are pure lies – Wontumi

18 minutes ago

Weve procured 2 new modern trains not 12 – Railway Development Authority clarifies We’ve procured 2 new modern trains not 12 – Railway Development Authority clarif...

18 minutes ago

University Administrators declare indefinite strike University Administrators declare indefinite strike

18 minutes ago

Former presidents must stay at home waiting for courtesy calls not fighting current presidents – Malema Former presidents must stay at home waiting for courtesy calls not fighting curr...

1 hour ago

Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 NAM1 pulled gun on us for demanding our money – Witness tells court

1 hour ago

The suspects Judgement day for nine ‘coup’ plotters

1 hour ago

Court to decide fate of ACP Agordzo, 8 other alleged coup plotters today Court to decide fate of ACP Agordzo, 8 other alleged coup plotters today

1 hour ago

Respect taxpayers; they spent GHS27.9m on your AFCON qualifiers – Ablakwa blasts Black Stars Respect taxpayers; they spent GHS27.9m on your AFCON qualifiers – Ablakwa blast...

1 hour ago

NDC kicks against ECs election date change proposal NDC kicks against EC’s election date change proposal

1 hour ago

Mahama backs organised labour calls on govt to reverse plans to collect VAT on electricity Mahama backs organised labour calls on gov’t to reverse plans to collect VAT on ...

Just in....
body-container-line