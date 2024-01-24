Respect taxpayers; they spent GHS27.9m on your AFCON qualifiers – Ablakwa blasts Black Stars

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is calling on Ghanaian footballers representing the Black Stars to recognise the significant financial sacrifices made by taxpayers amid the prevailing economic crisis.

Despite the pride and honor of representing the nation, Mr Ablakwa emphasised the need for players to show respect and utmost commitment in light of the financial burden on struggling taxpayers.

Mr Ablakwa's comments follow Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Afcon, where the team exited in the group stages with only two points in three games against Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde.

In a Facebook post, the lawmaker revealed the financial commitments made to the team, urging them to deliver good performances and acknowledge the responsibility to taxpayers.

The lawmaker shared details from documents submitted to Parliament by Ghana’s Youth and Sports Ministry, highlighting specific expenditure items related to the Black Stars:

2024 AFCON Qualifier (Ghana vs. Angola — Home & Away) — GHS7,452,437.71

2024 AFCON Qualifier (Ghana vs. Madagascar — Home & Away) — GHS8,395,434.13

2024 AFCON Qualifier (Ghana vs. Central Africa Republic — Home & Away) — GHS3,414,894.51

April to June 2023 salaries of the coach & signing on fees — GHS3,379,548.10

Airlifting supporters during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar — GHS5,324,721.89

These expenditures alone amount to a substantial GHS27,967,036.34.

Mr Ablakwa indicated that this spending during a historic economic crisis does not include the latest tournament expenditure items in the ongoing Afcon tournament in Côte d'Ivoire, which he plans to highlight later.

He stressed that with a country facing financial challenges and struggling to raise even GHS4 million to support the Korle-Bu’s renal unit, players and officials must recognise that the GHS27.9 million spent on Black Stars activities could be used to address numerous national problems.

