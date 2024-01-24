Modern Ghana logo
Be cautious, responsible and judicious in utilising IMF’s $600 million, other funds — Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President John Mahama has called on the Akufo-Addo government to exercise caution in utilizing the $600 million released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Ghana.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page on Wednesday, January 24, Mahama said while the funds provide relief to Ghanaians, they will continue suffering under the current government.

"I again urge the outgoing NPP government to be cautious, responsible and judicious in utilising the IMF $600 million and other funds that may be made available to Ghana from the World Bank and other development partners,” he intimated.

Mahama argued the implementation of VAT on electricity tariffs, set to increase costs by 21%, will exacerbate hardships and impact prices.

He backed labour unions calling for the reversal of the move.

The former President pledged the opposition NDC would better manage Ghana's economy if elected in 2025.

He has committed to engaging the public on his "24-hour economy" vision to create jobs.

Mahama also encouraged Parliament's Minority to provide strict oversight of government spending and the central bank, which illegally printed money worsening the situation.

His message comes as Ghana received the second $600 million tranche of its $3 billion IMF bailout package to shore up the sinking economic.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
