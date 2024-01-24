Reverse VAT on electricity; it will overburden already suffering Ghanaians — Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Former President John Mahama has called on the Akufo-Addo government to immediately reverse its decision to impose VAT on domestic electricity consumption.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 24, Mahama said implementing the VAT "will increase tariffs by almost 21% and exacerbate the hardship on Ghanaians."

He noted that the VAT will affect the prices of goods, services and transport fares, piling more economic pressure on citizens who are already suffering from high living costs.

"I agree with organised labour that the government must reverse its decision to start collecting VAT on electricity consumption," Mahama stated.

The former president argued that despite Ghana receiving $600 million from the IMF, ordinary Ghanaians will not see any relief as long as the NPP remains in power.

Mahama, who is leading the NDC into the 2024 elections, assured Ghanaians that the opposition party is ready to address the economic challenges and provide substantial relief when it assumes power in 2025.

He has called on the Akufo-Addo government to be prudent in utilizing IMF funds and other development partner support to cushion Ghanaians instead of imposing more taxes like the VAT on electricity.