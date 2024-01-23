We’ll not pay VAT on electricity today or tomorrow — TUC tells government

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has issued threats if the government does not rescind its decision to impose Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumption above a designated lifeline threshold.

At a press conference on Tuesday, January 23, TUC Secretary General Dr Yaw Baah noted the move would place an undue burden on low-income Ghanaians and pensioners.

“We cannot allow poor people, including pensioners, to bear the brunt. Our message to the government is clear: we cannot pay VAT on electricity," he stated.

Dr. Baah gave the government a one-week ultimatum to cancel the VAT directive, failing which organized labour will advise itself on appropriate industrial action.

“We will not pay it today or tomorrow. Organised Labour is demanding the immediate withdrawal of the letter, and another directive from the Finance Minister to Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), ECG to stop the implementation of the VAT on electricity. We are giving the government, up to January 31, 2024, to withdraw the letter," he cautioned.

The Finance Minister had directed the Ghana Revenue Authority to work with the electricity distribution companies to collect VAT on electricity consumed above an unspecified lifeline amount.

Revenues were to be transferred to government as part of domestic VAT collections.