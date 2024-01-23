Modern Ghana logo
Corruption has become a major threat to Ghana’s democracy – Julius Malema

South African politician, Julius Malema has argued that Ghana’s democracy is under threat by corruption.

He shared the view in Accra on Tuesday, January 23, while speaking at the national dialogue on Pan-Africanism organised by the Arise Ghana Youth Movement.

According to him, Ghana is not unable to pay its creditors because of corruption in the country.

He argued in his address that due to corruption, Ghana has sought help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is now being dictated to by the Fund and the World Bank.

“The democracy of Ghana is threatened by corruption. The corruption that made sure that Ghana does not pay its international debt. As a result, Ghana is unable to self-determine because everything else is dictated to Ghana by IMF and the World Bank because the current leadership failed to Honour their obligation,” Julius Malema shared.

In an interview with Joy News before his address, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters opined that unemployment remains a thing in Ghana and other parts of the continent because governments have decided to depart from the principles of state-led development which was championed by the late Kwame Nkrumah.

“Well, if you drift away from Nkrumah’s principles of state-led development and you prioritise privatization of strategic sectors of the economy, you’ll never address the issue of unemployment because the interest of business is to maximize on profit and every time you privatise something strategic, the first victims of privatization is the workers,” Julius Malema told Joy News on Tuesday.

He continued, “They remove the workers in order to maximize on profit. So, if we have a state-led corrupt-free development then you’re guaranteed to absorb as many people as possible because that role of the state is not to make profit, it’s to generate sufficient resources to finance its social responsibility programmes.”

