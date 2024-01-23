Those stealing from public purse are stealing from the future — Julius Malema

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters party in South Africa has opined about corruption and its impacts on Ghana's future.

Malema was delivering remarks at an event organized by civil society group Arise Ghana titled "A Day of Dialogue with Julius Malema" on Tuesday, January 23.

He observed that corruption undermines development and robs future generations by diverting funds meant for public services and infrastructure into individuals' pockets.

"Those stealing from the public purse are stealing from the future,” said Julius Malema.

"Corruption is a threat to democracy in Ghana. Due to corruption in Ghana, everything is dedicated by the IMF," he stressed.

In his speech, the fiery opposition leader further reflected on the legacy of Ghana's first President Kwame Nkrumah and the threats facing Ghanaian democracy today.

"Dr Kwame Nkrumah's idea has always been that black people must always be together and love each other because they (blacks) are always hated,” asserted Malema.