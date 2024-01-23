Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Those stealing from public purse are stealing from the future — Julius Malema

Headlines Julius Malema, Founder and Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters EFF
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Julius Malema, Founder and Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters party in South Africa has opined about corruption and its impacts on Ghana's future.

Malema was delivering remarks at an event organized by civil society group Arise Ghana titled "A Day of Dialogue with Julius Malema" on Tuesday, January 23.

He observed that corruption undermines development and robs future generations by diverting funds meant for public services and infrastructure into individuals' pockets.

"Those stealing from the public purse are stealing from the future,” said Julius Malema.

"Corruption is a threat to democracy in Ghana. Due to corruption in Ghana, everything is dedicated by the IMF," he stressed.

In his speech, the fiery opposition leader further reflected on the legacy of Ghana's first President Kwame Nkrumah and the threats facing Ghanaian democracy today.

"Dr Kwame Nkrumah's idea has always been that black people must always be together and love each other because they (blacks) are always hated,” asserted Malema.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Julius Malema Corruption has become a major threat to Ghana’s democracy – Julius Malema

4 hours ago

NAM 1 assaulted us, when we demanded our monies - witness tells court NAM 1 assaulted us, when we demanded our monies - witness tells court

5 hours ago

NPP race: I withdrew for personal reasons, NPPs interest – OB Amoah NPP race: I withdrew for personal reasons, NPP’s interest – OB Amoah

5 hours ago

Ghanas democracy threatened by present-day corruption – Julius Malema Ghana’s democracy threatened by present-day corruption – Julius Malema

5 hours ago

GHS6.7million Akontombra rice factory not operational after two years of commissioning GHS6.7million Akontombra rice factory not operational after two years of commiss...

5 hours ago

NPP Ablekuma North: Two women battle to fill NPPs bread basket' NPP Ablekuma North: Two women battle to fill NPP’s ‘bread basket'

5 hours ago

Bawku conflict: Preserve your lives – NAGRAT tell teachers Bawku conflict: Preserve your lives – NAGRAT tell teachers

5 hours ago

Court orders for substituted service against Abii National Savings Loans, two others for stealing GHS 4,748,801 Court orders for substituted service against Abii National Savings & Loans, two ...

5 hours ago

IMF deal: Second tranche of US600million hits BOG account IMF deal: Second tranche of US$600million hits BOG account

7 hours ago

Withdraw 15 VAT on electricity by January 31 or we will advice ourselves – Organised Labour tells govt Withdraw 15% VAT on electricity by January 31 or we will advice ourselves – Orga...

Just in....
body-container-line