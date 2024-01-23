NAM 1 assaulted us, when we demanded our monies - witness tells court

Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1, Chief Executive Officer, Menzgold Ghana Limited, assaulted some customers of the company for demanding their locked-up money, Madam Priscilla Adu-Boateng, a trader, has said.

The prosecution witness said on January 8, 2020, NAM 1 pulled out a gun when they went to his house at Trassaco, one of Accra's affluent suburbs, to demand their money.

“I am a single mother with four children, and these investments were made in furtherance of their education,” she added.

Madam Adu-Boateng, who is the fifth prosecution witness in evidence in chief, said she invested a total of GH760,000.00 in Menzgold Ghana Limited.

Nana Mensah is standing trial for 61 counts of abetment, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on deposit-taking business without a license, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.

His plea to the amended charges is yet to be taken.

The accused persons have denied the charges and the High Court on July 26, 2019, admitted him to bail in the sum of GH₵1 billion with five sureties, three to be justified.

The Court has ordered him to report to the Police every Wednesday, pending the outcome of the case.

She told the Court presided over by Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaah, a Court of Appeal Judge, sitting as an additional High Court Judge, that the investments were made from July 2017 to July 2018.

She said on July 21, 2017, she deposited GH₵24,000.00, to Brew Marketing Consult at a 10 per cent interest rate for 12 months.

The witness identified her name and signature in open court and was adopted as evidence.

She said her business was not thriving and she was selling her house to make ends meet.

“I therefore demand that Menzgold, Brew Marketing and NAM 1 are made to pay my locked-up investments,” she said.

Madam Evelyn Twum, Counsel for NAM 1, told the court the defence had no questions for the witness.

The case adjourned to Wednesday, January 24, 2024, for the Sixth prosecution witness.

GNA