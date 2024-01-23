I sold the motorbike because I was hard pressed – Ex-convict

An ex-convict, who appeared before the Kaneshie District Court confessed selling a Singa motorbike he was given to run an errand with because he was hard pressed.

Abdul Rashid Iddrisu, however, denied having knowledge of GHC15,000.00, a cheque book and his company’s receipt book, making up the items his employer sent him to deliver as a dispatch rider.

He was charged for stealing all the items and he pleaded not guilty to stealing them except the motorbike.

Iddrisu also informed the Court that the vehicle had been retrieved.

Police Chief Inspector Apewah Achana, prosecuting, had earlier told the Court presided over by Nana Abena Aso Owusu-Omenyo that Mr Ayisi Boateng, the complainant is the Director of Linktell Business System at Kokomlemle whilst Iddrisu, the accused person, was an ex-convict and lived in Amasaman-Accra.

He said in May 2023, the complainant’s company was looking for a dispatch rider and within the same period the accused person applied for employment, and he was given the opportunity to work with the company.

Chief Inspector Achana said the accused person started work with the company on May 8, 2023 and on May 18, 2023, the accused met the complainant at the Consolidated Bank Ghana:(CBG), Kokomlemle Branch and he was given GHC15,000.00, CBG’s cheque book and the company’s official receipt to be taken to one Mr Albert Mensah, a witness in the case.

The Court heard that Iddrisu after receiving items and the money by the complainant, failed to deliver same to the said Mr Mensah and went into hiding.

All efforts made by the complainant and the company to trace accused person proved fu-tile, Prosecution told the Court.

Chief Inspector Achana said the next day, a formal report was made to the Police and on June 14, 2023, the complainant had information that the accused person had been arrested at the

Nungua Police Station in a similar case and would be appearing before the Teshie District Court, which led to his arrest.

The accused, he said, admitted having absconded with the said Singa motorbike but denied having in his possession the company’s official receipt, the CBG cheque book as well as the GHC15.000.00.

Prosecution said in his cautioned statement the next day, Iddrisu led a team of Policemen to Amasaman-Sonitra where the said motorbike was spotted at a place where he sold it as a scrap and same was retrieved by Police.

Investigation at the scene revealed that the accused person sold the motorbike at the stage of scrap to one Adams at GHC100.00.

Iddrisu had convinced the said Adams that his company voluntarily gave him the motorbike since they were no more operating it, he told the Court.

Prosecution said the Police left a message for the said Adams to report at the station to assist in investigation, but he failed to do so and efforts made to arrest him was unsuccessful.

After investigation, the accused person was charged with the offence and put before court.

GNA