Ghanaian actor, Kalybos has expressed his concern about the economic challenges facing the country, emphasizing that Ghanaians are contributing to the current hardships through certain negative business practices.

During an interview on TV3, Kalybos acknowledged the global economic difficulties but underscored the challenges faced by citizens in Ghana.

He lamented the impact of inflation on the cost of living, highlighting the surge in prices of basic goods.

"Talking about the economy now, it’s crazy how things are going. This is not the Ghana we know," Kalybos remarked.

Kalybos provided a practical example of the inflationary pressures, citing a drink he used to purchase for GHc15, which has now escalated to Ghc35 within a short period.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the economic situation, he commented, "We all know there is hardship and inflation is crazy, but how can normal citizens be complaining about this and be aiding to make the economy hard?"

The actor went further to criticize certain business practices that, in his view, are increasing the economic challenges.

"We are also not helping the economy much with our individual personal selfish gains," Kalybos remarked.