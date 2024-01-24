Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

This isn't the Ghana we know; things are going crazy and citizens are not making it any better — Kalybos

Social News This isn't the Ghana we know; things are going crazy and citizens are not making it any better —Kalybos
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian actor, Kalybos has expressed his concern about the economic challenges facing the country, emphasizing that Ghanaians are contributing to the current hardships through certain negative business practices.

During an interview on TV3, Kalybos acknowledged the global economic difficulties but underscored the challenges faced by citizens in Ghana.

He lamented the impact of inflation on the cost of living, highlighting the surge in prices of basic goods.

"Talking about the economy now, it’s crazy how things are going. This is not the Ghana we know," Kalybos remarked.

Kalybos provided a practical example of the inflationary pressures, citing a drink he used to purchase for GHc15, which has now escalated to Ghc35 within a short period.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the economic situation, he commented, "We all know there is hardship and inflation is crazy, but how can normal citizens be complaining about this and be aiding to make the economy hard?"

The actor went further to criticize certain business practices that, in his view, are increasing the economic challenges.

"We are also not helping the economy much with our individual personal selfish gains," Kalybos remarked.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama Yendi: ‘No aspirant can detect who you vote for’ – EC allay fears of NPP delegat...

1 hour ago

This isn't the Ghana we know; things are going crazy and citizens are not making it any better —Kalybos This isn't the Ghana we know; things are going crazy and citizens are not making...

1 hour ago

2024 elections: The exit of experienced NPP MPs will affect us if we're not careful to close every loophole —Salam Mustapha 2024 elections: The exit of experienced NPP MPs will affect us if we're not care...

1 hour ago

GRASML audit: Make it public whether or not there is value for money —Charles Owusu to KPMG GRA/SML audit: Make it public whether or not there is value for money — Charles ...

1 hour ago

2023 WASSCE results: If you can't commend teachers for their hard work, patience, don't disgrace and denigrate them —Kokofu slams Mahama 2023 WASSCE results: If you can't commend teachers for their hard work, patience...

1 hour ago

Ekumfi saga: Stop rationalising Akufo-Addo's distasteful comments; it's not funny —Atik Mohammed slams NPP communicators, gov't Ekumfi saga: Stop rationalising Akufo-Addo's distasteful comments; it's not funn...

2 hours ago

We're doing it for Ghana's democracy; let's further engage the various stakeholders —EC defends election date change We're doing it for Ghana's democracy; let's further engage the various stakehold...

2 hours ago

TUC's deputy General Secretary, Joshua Ansah. VAT isn't the only thing you can do to stabilise electricity; you're not being f...

2 hours ago

Mohammed Saddiq Gombilla 15% VAT on electricity: It's sheer cruelty; will affect students the most — TEIN...

5 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo SML scandal: Akufo-Addo denies GRA’s contract continuation request; gives KPMG m...

Just in....
body-container-line