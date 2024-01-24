Charles Owusu has called on KPMG, the auditing firm appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo to audit the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd. (SML) contract, to promptly release its findings to the public.

The audit was initiated to assess the value for money in the contract aimed at enhancing revenue assurance in the petroleum, minerals, and metals sectors.

Despite the 14-day ultimatum set by the President for the audit, no public statement has been made by KPMG regarding its findings.

Addressing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Charles Owusu expressed concern over the delay in releasing the audit report.

He emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in public contracts and urged KPMG to adhere to the President's directive by making its findings public.

"The President gave them 14 days. The 14 days are already over...It was a specific directive that you should go and audit the GRA contract with SML.

“That is the specific thing, so when you audit it, make it public whether or not there is value for money or not," Owusu insisted.

While expressing confidence in KPMG's reputation as a reputable international auditing firm, Owusu emphasized the importance of revealing any potential irregularities or lack of value for money in the GRA/SML contract.

He mentioned the need for transparency to uphold public trust in government dealings.

"I am sure KPMG, as we know it to be a noble institution internationally, will definitely come out with the facts," Owusu concluded.