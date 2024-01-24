Modern Ghana logo
Ekumfi saga: Stop rationalising Akufo-Addo's distasteful comments; it's not funny — Atik Mohammed slams NPP communicators, gov't

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Atik Mohammed has voiced his disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the President's reaction to a request for development by traditional leaders from Ekumfi in the Central Region.

The traditional leaders, during a visit to the Jubilee House, sought to find solutions for the lack of development in their community.

President Akufo-Addo, in explaining why Ekumfi lacked development, stated that he intentionally neglected the area because the constituents did not vote for the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate, Ato Cudjoe, in the 2020 elections.

"Ato Cudjoe was your MP, and I made him a Deputy Minister, and you voted him out in the last elections, and because of that, I did not pay attention to development in your area.

"I have to be honest with you, but since you have brought it up, I will pay attention to it," the President remarked.

While some communicators within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) attempt to describe the President's comments as a joke, Atik Mohammed expressed dissatisfaction with such justifications.

Atik Mohammed further emphasised that the President was elected to be the leader of the entire nation, not just the NPP, and making such remarks about Ekumfi residents was in "terrible taste."

"We didn't vote for you to become the President of the NPP. When he's being described, he is described as the President of Ghana. Ekumfi is part of it; the Republic of Ghana is not Accra only," Atik stated during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

Challenging the notion that the President's comments were a joke, Atik asked, "What is funny about what he (Nana Addo) said?"

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

