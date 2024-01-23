VAT on electricity: We won't pay today, we won't pay tomorrow – Organised Labour gives Ken Ofori-Atta up to Jan 31 to reverse directive

Organised Labour has said no Ghanaian will pay value-added tax (VAT) on electricity "today or tomorrow" as directed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

A few weeks ago, the Ministry of Finance directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) to liaise with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) “to ensure that the implementation of VAT for residential customers of electricity above the maximum consumption level specified for block charges for lifeline units take effect on 1st January, 2024."

This, according to the ministry, is in line with Sections 35 and 37 and the First Schedule (9) of Act 870.

“By a copy of this letter, GRA is requested to ensure that it liaises with ECG and NEDCO for the transfer of the revenues collected from the implementation of VAT on the subject matter as part of its domestic VAT collections,” the ministry ordered.

However, at a press conference on Tuesday, 23 January 2023, Trades Union Congress Secretary General Yaw Baah decried: “It’s always the poor people in this country, including pensioners, who bear the brunt", adding: "And we should not allow that to continue".

He then noted: "Organised Labour, we have come together and our message to the government is very simple: we cannot pay VAT on electricity".

“We will not pay it today or tomorrow", Dr. Baah charged.

He said: "Organised Labour is demanding the immediate withdrawal of the letter, and another directive from the Finance Minister to Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), ECG to stop the implementation of the VAT on electricity." "We are giving the government, up to January 31, 2024, to withdraw the letter,” Dr Yaw Baah warned, threatening: “If by that time the minister of finance fails to give directive to GRIDCO and ECG we will advise ourselves."

-classfmonline