Election 2024: Afenyo Markin calls for peaceful process

4 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo Markin, is advocating for a peaceful atmosphere before, during, and after the 2024 general elections.

He has urged Ghanaians to create a tranquil atmosphere while remaining united.

The deputy Majority Leader, addressing teachers and students of Winneba Secondary School where he donated some items, noted that Ghana is the only country citizens have, hence the need to protect it.

Speaking about the 2024 general elections, the legislator urged Ghanaians to remain calm and united, emphasizing that a common destiny binds citizens of the country.

Although the recently held District Level Elections in his constituency turned a bit acrimonious, the legislator believes such atmospheres do not augur well for the development of the country’s democracy as well as its overall development.

He expressed his desire to witness views and opinions expressed without hurting each other and thus urged political and non-political actors to be careful about their choice of words to prevent creating an atmosphere filled with acrimony.

“Let’s remain peaceful, let’s remain united since we are one people. Elections will come and go. We must be careful with our choice of words as a people. Let me remind you that in Parliament, we don’t fight. Don’t be deceived by what you see on television. We’re friends, and even after the debate, we drink and eat together,” the Effutu legislator said.

The Effutu Member of Parliament also urged students of Winneba Secondary School to remain firm and resolute in their quest to attain higher education, adding that engaging in social vices will only destroy their future.

“As students, focus on your education instead of things from the outside world. Your books should be your friend at this level. You are in your formative days, and avoid habits that will be part of you forever. Have self-control and dream big,” Afenyo Markin entreated.

The Member of Parliament also donated office equipment to the Ghana Immigration Service in Effutu, urging them to ensure that they are put to good use.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Immigration Service in Winneba, Central Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, DCO1 Eric Afari expressed his gratitude to the MP, ensuring that the office logistics and other equipment would aid in the discharge of the duties of the service.

“We are most grateful for the gesture, but I must say that our operations will be enhanced. The computers will be used to generate intelligence reports on time,” DCO1 Eric Afari noted.

