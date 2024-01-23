Modern Ghana logo
Swearing an oath was to ensure truthfulness, honesty in their line of duty — Asiedu Nketia defends NDC executives

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has defended the recent controversial video showing some NDC executives swearing an oath.

According to him, swearing an oath is not a crime since Presidents also swear an oath during their swearing-in ceremony.

The viral video captured Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a former NDC Director of Elections, and other officials swearing an oath with their lives and the lives of their firstborns.

The ceremony involved stepping on a piece of cloth placed on the bare floor, anointed with oil and pledging loyalty to the NDC while holding the sword, reminiscent of the mythical Excalibur sword.

In reaction to the public outcry, Mr Asiedu Nketiah explained during an interview on Neat FM that swearing an oath is a normal practice within the NDC.

He justified the action by stating, "The oath of office taken is to ensure truthfulness and honesty in their lines of duty. Oath-swearing helps to keep the oath-takers in check; otherwise, they suffer the consequence thereof."

Addressing concerns about the content of the video, Asiedu Nketiah clarified that the footage was taken about four years ago.

He emphasised that taking an oath is a prerequisite for recognition as an executive of the NDC.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

Gideon Afful Amoako

