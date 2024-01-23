Modern Ghana logo
Government launches GHS660 million youth empowerment project with Mastercard Foundation

The government of Ghana has launched a GHS660 million project aimed at empowering hundreds of thousands of Ghanaian youth and supporting entrepreneurship across the country.

Dubbed the GEA/Mastercard Foundation Business in a Box (BizBox) project, the initiative is set to directly empower 250,000 individuals with training and skills development.

A further 125,000 entrepreneurs will receive start-up kits to help them establish businesses.

Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who launched the project on Monday, January 23, said via a post on X that the funding represents the largest ever for such a youth empowerment initiative in Ghana.

In his words, "The Ghs 660 million GEA/Mastercard Foundation Business in A Box (Bizbox) Project aims to empower 250,000 individuals and support 125,000 with start-up kits, as well as provide market access support to 50,000 businesses and regulatory support to 40,000 businesses."

The project aims to provide a comprehensive package including training, equipment, access to markets and regulatory guidance to budding entrepreneurs across the country.

It forms part of the government's strategy to create jobs and opportunities for Ghana's youth population.

The veep noted that this builds on another GHS31 million initiative launched last month that provided support to over 3,000 youth-led businesses.

In total, the government has committed GHS100 million to SME and entrepreneurship development this year.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
