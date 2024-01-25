Association of Vulcanizers Ghana ready for road safety permit regime

The Association of Vulcanizers Ghana has expressed its readiness to adhere to the new law that seeks to reduce tyre-related road traffic accidents in Ghana.

Addressing the media in Accra, the General Secretary of the Association Chief Basiru Karimu Bukorba revealed that the new law, National Road Safety Regulations, 2022 (L.I.2468) also aimed at improving tyre safety and the quality of tyre care services through the issuance of Road Safety Practice Permit in the Country.

He stated that the Association has been advocating for the regulation of the tyre industry for close to 12 years.

This he said was to ensure that people providing critical tyre service in the road safety sector are trained and competent to deliver safe service.

He stated that the tyre is an essential component of the vehicle therefore the new law will help regulate its activities adding that the tyre connects the vehicle to the road but its maintenance is often ignored or assigned to people with little understanding of tyre safety rules and protocols.

This, he said includes tyre types, pressure and thread depth. Such practice according to him exposes drivers, passengers and other road users to road crashes and casualties.

Chief Basiru Bukorba further revealed that Regulation 17 of L.I 2468 mandates the Authority to work collaboratively with recognized associations to register and issue Road Safety Practice Permits to tyre technicians or vulcanizers.

He expressed the association's willingness and readiness to collaborate with the Authority and called on all tyre technicians and service centers to support the Authority's effort to raise the professionalism of the trade and improve road safety for its collective good.

According to him, the association has resolved to scale up its responsibility in helping sanitize the vulcanizing industry and also raise the quality of service.

This he urged the Government through its agencies and International bodies concerned with public safety to support the automobile and skill work industry to enable the industry improve upon its knowledge base, deploy new technology, expand to create job opportunities and above all help ensure safer vehicles and road safety.

"We expect that, with this new regulating regime, that empowers the NRSA to regulate the importation of road safety equipment, we can work collaboratively to enforce the laws against the importation and use of sub-standard tyres in the country," he noted.

He further expressed the Association's readiness to collaborate with key partners in the industry to sensitize the public and its members in the various regions on the new regulatory requirements and called on Ghanaians to support the association's efforts to sanitise the tyre service sector.

He commended the Ministry of Transport, Parliament of Ghana, and particularly the National Road Safety Authority for the development and approval of the National Road Safety Regulations, 2022 (L.I.2468), which seeks to improve the quality of tyre care trade and road safety in Ghana.

"When you need a tyre service, you must look out for a tyre centre accredited by the NRSA," he added.

On his part, the Head of Regulation, Inspection and Compliance of the National Road Safety Authority, Mr. Kwame Koduah Atuahene expressed the Authority's gratitude to the Association for partnering with them to ensure that the new law works.

The authority he said will register services which will be done online and will engage other associations in the road sector adding that the authority will check the pressure and calibration of Vulcanizers to ensure safety.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Vulcanizers Association for expressing their interest in partnering with the authority and ensuring the development of the sector.