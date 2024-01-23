I'll be your biggest advocate if elected President — Alan to local businesses

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, an independent candidate vying for the presidency in 2024, has promised to be the biggest advocate for local businesses if elected into office.

In a statement released on his social media pages on Tuesday, January 23, Mr. Kyerematen said his focus has always been on creating opportunities for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive in Ghana.

"I have always been committed to creating opportunities for local businesses to succeed in Ghana. As president of Ghana I will be the biggest advocate for business in Ghana," stated the presidential aspirant.

The former Trade Minister cited his role in spearheading the establishment of Business Resource Centres (BRCs) across various districts in the country to support MSMEs.

"To kickstart Ghana's Industrial Transformation, I spearheaded the establishment of the Business Resource Centres (BRCs) in districts across the country. The BRCs provide support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through Businesses Advisory services, Administrative Support, Investment facilitation, Business information services," he noted.

He said the BRCs were created to offer critical advisory, administrative and investment connection services to help boost the capacities and competitiveness of local enterprises.

His promise of championing the business community if elected comes as many companies struggle with the effects of high inflation and a downturned economy.