Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

I'll be your biggest advocate if elected President — Alan to local businesses

Headlines Alan Kyerematen, 2024 independent presidential candidate
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Alan Kyerematen, 2024 independent presidential candidate

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, an independent candidate vying for the presidency in 2024, has promised to be the biggest advocate for local businesses if elected into office.

In a statement released on his social media pages on Tuesday, January 23, Mr. Kyerematen said his focus has always been on creating opportunities for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive in Ghana.

"I have always been committed to creating opportunities for local businesses to succeed in Ghana. As president of Ghana I will be the biggest advocate for business in Ghana," stated the presidential aspirant.

The former Trade Minister cited his role in spearheading the establishment of Business Resource Centres (BRCs) across various districts in the country to support MSMEs.

"To kickstart Ghana's Industrial Transformation, I spearheaded the establishment of the Business Resource Centres (BRCs) in districts across the country. The BRCs provide support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through Businesses Advisory services, Administrative Support, Investment facilitation, Business information services," he noted.

He said the BRCs were created to offer critical advisory, administrative and investment connection services to help boost the capacities and competitiveness of local enterprises.

His promise of championing the business community if elected comes as many companies struggle with the effects of high inflation and a downturned economy.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Chris Hughton I'm angry, frustrated as anybody else — Chris Hughton

3 hours ago

IMF Cash: Giving money to this govt is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenagers – Franklin Cudjoe IMF Cash: Giving money to this gov’t is like giving whiskey and car keys to teen...

4 hours ago

Julius Malema to speak to Ghanaian youth today at AriseGhana event Julius Malema to speak to Ghanaian youth today at AriseGhana event

4 hours ago

Rise above partisan journalism — Prof. Abotsi to media Rise above partisan journalism — Prof. Abotsi to media

4 hours ago

Election 2024: 'I'm capable, ready to be Mahama's running mate' – Spio-Garbrah Election 2024: 'I'm capable, ready to be Mahama's running mate' – Spio-Garbrah

4 hours ago

Bawku: 'This is most regrettable' — Mahama Ayariga condemns Atuba market killings Bawku: 'This is most regrettable' — Mahama Ayariga condemns Atuba market killing...

4 hours ago

New transport fares delay affecting us – GPRTU New transport fares delay affecting us – GPRTU

4 hours ago

Bolgatanga Technical University condemns killing of Deputy Registrar Bolgatanga Technical University condemns killing of Deputy Registrar

4 hours ago

Its difficult to link Binduri killings to Bawku conflict – DCE It’s difficult to link Binduri killings to Bawku conflict – DCE

4 hours ago

Bawku: Lets end this senseless violence – Mahama Ayariga on recent killings Bawku: Let’s end this senseless violence – Mahama Ayariga on recent killings

Just in....
body-container-line