Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 Election: Alan has broken into NPP, making the party weaker – Global Info Analytics

Headlines Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

The Executive Director for Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwah has revealed that the results of polls by his outfit show former leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen is making the party weaker ahead of the 2024 election.

Alan Kyerematen, a former Minister for Trade and Industry last year resigned from the NPP after his failed attempt to become the flagbearer of the ruling party.

According to Mussa Dankwah, polls by Global Info Analytics show Alan has been able to break the front of the NPP.

Speaking to Starr FM, he said the gains the former Trade Minister is making in his quest for president as an Independent Candidate are affecting the ruling party.

“As a pollster, I wish we have a four-party system where nobody can control this country and take it for granted. But the numbers we are seeing are not showing that radical departure from what we are used to.

“Although Alan is making an impact, the question is who is he affecting with his performance? If Alan was able to break the front of NDC that would be a good thing for him to have but at the moment he is not able to break the front of NDC. Whatever gains he is making it is coming largely from the NPP which is making NPP weaker at the minute in the polls,” Mussa Dankwah.

Despite Alan’s success with voters of the NPP, the Executive Director for Global Info Analytics says it does not mean he has become a third force.

He explains that Alan would give the NPP and NDC a run for their money only if he can convince some members of the NDC to join his Movement for Change.

“Until and unless Alan begins to make in-roads into the NDC base and also has a good impact on the floating voters I am afraid we are going to have the system running our country,” Mussa Dankwah said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Chris Hughton I'm angry, frustrated as anybody else — Chris Hughton

3 hours ago

IMF Cash: Giving money to this govt is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenagers – Franklin Cudjoe IMF Cash: Giving money to this gov’t is like giving whiskey and car keys to teen...

4 hours ago

Julius Malema to speak to Ghanaian youth today at AriseGhana event Julius Malema to speak to Ghanaian youth today at AriseGhana event

4 hours ago

Rise above partisan journalism — Prof. Abotsi to media Rise above partisan journalism — Prof. Abotsi to media

4 hours ago

Election 2024: 'I'm capable, ready to be Mahama's running mate' – Spio-Garbrah Election 2024: 'I'm capable, ready to be Mahama's running mate' – Spio-Garbrah

4 hours ago

Bawku: 'This is most regrettable' — Mahama Ayariga condemns Atuba market killings Bawku: 'This is most regrettable' — Mahama Ayariga condemns Atuba market killing...

4 hours ago

New transport fares delay affecting us – GPRTU New transport fares delay affecting us – GPRTU

4 hours ago

Bolgatanga Technical University condemns killing of Deputy Registrar Bolgatanga Technical University condemns killing of Deputy Registrar

4 hours ago

Its difficult to link Binduri killings to Bawku conflict – DCE It’s difficult to link Binduri killings to Bawku conflict – DCE

4 hours ago

Bawku: Lets end this senseless violence – Mahama Ayariga on recent killings Bawku: Let’s end this senseless violence – Mahama Ayariga on recent killings

Just in....
body-container-line