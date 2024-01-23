Modern Ghana logo
IMF Cash: Giving money to this gov't is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenagers – Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe says he is confident the second tranche of the Extended Credit Facility received by the government from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be poorly used.

The Ministry of Finance and IMF at a joint press conference on Friday, January 19, announced board approval of the review of Ghana’s programme, leading to the release of the $600 million to government.

Reacting to the news, Franklin Cudjoe has raised concern about how government will use the money.

In a post on Facebook, he said just like P. J. O'Rourke argued, giving money to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is just like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys.

He has called on Ghanaians to keep an eye on how government uses the IMF cash or risk paying dearly for it.

“Sometimes it feels like...Giving money to [this] government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys.- Adapted from P. J.O'Rourke.. Do you agree? 😄. Either way please let us police this one oo else if poorly used, as l'm confident it might, you and your children will pay dearly. Shine your eyes,” Franklin Cudjoe shared in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has assured Ghanaians that Government will implement strong reforms to support fiscal consolidation and economic growth agenda.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

