Bawku: 'This is most regrettable' — Mahama Ayariga condemns Atuba market killings

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga has condemned the killing of seven market attendants at Atuba market in the Binduri District.

According to reports, the victims were attacked by unknown gunmen and the driver and six (6) passengers made up of one (1) man and five (5) women were killed.

Mr Mahama in a statement said “this is most regrettable.”

Mr Ayariga condemned the attack on the men and women going about their businesses.

He urged the police to do whatever it takes to apprehend the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

The lawmaker appealed to all sides in the Bawku conflict to lay down their arms and let end the “senseless violence.”

He extended his condolences to the families of the dead and called on the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to take urgent steps to protect the lives of people in Bawku and the districts around it.

-Classfmonline

