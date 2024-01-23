Bolgatanga Technical University condemns killing of Deputy Registrar

Management of Bolgatanga Technical University in the Upper East region has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the tragic killing of the university’s Deputy Registrar, Mr. Alhassan Azumah.

Mr. Azumah, who doubled as the Director of Public Affairs, was gunned down by unknown assailants at his residence in Sokabisi, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

Professor Peter Osei Boamah, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university, in a statement on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, said the incident, which happened at the residence of the deceased, “has brought very deep pain in the hearts of management, staff, and students of the university.”

“Management of the University strongly condemns in no uncertainty terms, the gruesome murder of its staff. Management wishes to assure all and sundry that, the unfortunate incident is under investigation by the Upper East Regional Crime Office," the statement added.

While assuring the student body, staff, and the general public that Bolgatanga Technical University is safe for the conduct of university business, the statement indicated that the “incident is an isolated one which has nothing to do with the operations of the university.”

It, therefore, encouraged staff, students, and the public to stay calm and allow the police to conduct their investigation to apprehend the perpetrators behind this heinous crime.

