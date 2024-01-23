It’s difficult to link Binduri killings to Bawku conflict – DCE

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Binduri local assembly, Ayinga Abagre Yakubu, has stated that it is difficult to link the killings that occurred in the district on Monday morning to the ongoing conflict in Bawku.

Five people were killed in a brutal attack by unknown assailants en route from Bawku to a market in Binduri.

Mr. Yakubu, in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, said the spot where the attack happened makes it difficult to easily decipher whether it is linked to the prolonged Bawku conflict but indicated it is only a valid investigation that can establish the facts of the case.

“It is difficult to connect it to the Bawku conflict, and we can’t also rule it out, that is why it is important for an investigation to be conducted for us to establish the facts about the killings.”

He also disclosed that the vehicle carrying the traders was ambushed on the outskirts of the town, and those who escaped the attack fled and are currently in hiding, making it difficult to get information on exactly what happened.

“The people were not yet at the market, and the vehicle was ambushed on its way from Bawku to Binduri, resulting in the killing. Some of them escaped, some were injured and are responding to treatment, and some have also been referred to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

“It is like a rural market where traders go there to buy things and take them back to Bawku to sell, so when it happened, all those that escaped ran into locations that we cannot reach, and the police are investigating to find them and get information from them.”

