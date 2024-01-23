Modern Ghana logo
Bawku: Let’s end this senseless violence – Mahama Ayariga on recent killings

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has condemned an attack on a truck carrying traders from Bawku to Binduri that resulted in the killing of about seven people and the injury of others.

Unknown gunmen ambushed and opened fire on the truck on the outskirts of Binduri. The truck was on its way to the Atuba market on Monday, January 22, when the incident occurred.

In a statement, Mahama Ayariga condemned the attack and called on the Ghana Police Service to commence investigations to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

“I once again appeal to all sides in the Bawku conflict to lay down their arms and let us end this senseless violence,” Mahama further called for calm in his statement.

The District Chief Executive for Binduri, Ayinga Abagre Yakubu, mentioned in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that it was difficult to link the attack to the ongoing conflict in Bawku and also called for investigations to be conducted.

Below is Mahama Ayariga’s statement:

-citinewsroom

