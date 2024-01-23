Modern Ghana logo
23.01.2024

Julius Malema to speak to Ghanaian youth today at AriseGhana event
Julius Malema, the Commander-In-Chief of the Economic Fighters Front (EFF), is set to arrive in Accra on January 23 for a significant dialogue with the youth of Africa.

The event, organized by AriseGhana, aims to provide Ghana’s youth with an opportunity to learn from Malema’s fervent activism and radicalism, as well as his unquenchable passion for a liberated and united Africa.

During his visit, Mr. Malema will pay courtesy calls on H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor and H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the two living former Presidents of Ghana.

This was made known in a statement issued by AriseGhana on Monday.

AriseGhana in its statement signed by its co-convener, Bernard Mornah, said Malema will also honour the legendary Pan-Africanist and first President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, by laying a wreath at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

It extended a warm welcome to Mr Malema and invited the general public and all progressives to attend and participate in the historic event.

-citinewsroom

