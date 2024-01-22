Modern Ghana logo
'They're all lies' — Asiedu Nketia ‘denies’ being Assaulted in Tamale 

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has vehemently denied recent reports suggesting that he was almost assaulted during a party meeting held in Tamale, Northern Region.

Contrary to media reports that circulated widely, Asiedu Nketia clarified the situation during an interview on Neat FM's ‘Me Man Nti’ program.

He refuted the claims, stating, "People are now saying all sorts of things...I'm not in Tamale, so how can I be assaulted? They're all lies..."

The alleged incident occurred at the Golden Dream Hotel on January 6, 2024, during a party meeting where reports indicated that the Northern regional treasurer of the NDC, Hajia Shamima Yakubu, was given severe beatings.

Asiedu Nketia indicated he was not a target of any attack during the said meeting.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

