Bawku conflict: Traders ambushed, five shot dead, two injured by gunmen in Binduri

4 HOURS AGO

There has been another shooting incident in Binduri in the Upper East Region, just two days after calm was restored.

The fresh shooting incident has resulted in the death of five people with two sustaining injuries.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a bus transporting traders from Bawku to Atuba market in the Binduri District was ambushed by gunmen who indiscriminately opened fire on the vehicle.

Just last Friday, a similar incident was recorded when a bus transporting approximately 45 students from the Presbyterian Nurses Training College, Bawku, was targeted in an attack by two motorbike-riding gunmen which led to three deaths at Sabongari, a suburb of Bawku.

According to Security consultant, Prof. Kwesi Aning, the conflict in Bawku has not been addressed due to the extreme politicisation of the resolution interventions.

"I think the unfortunate part of this Bawku crisis has been extreme politicisation of the resolution interventions. If it is Party A that is in power, their approach to resolving the conflict is different from Part B. But the root of the conflict is the same.

"And therein lies my argument earlier, that when the root of a conflict becomes overlooked, it festers, becomes intractable then others begin to exploit it for their pecuniary ends. That is what we are seeing," the Security consultant shared in an interview with Joy News.

Prof. Kwesi Aning insists that to deal with the Bawku conflict, “we need to take the politics out of understanding what the problem is, what the intervention options must be, and when there is consensus about the intervention, [there must be] consensus to pursue to its legitimate end.”

