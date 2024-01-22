Modern Ghana logo
Woman accused of child theft in Ho contradicts daughter’s story

A 58-year-old woman, Eugenia Aklamanu, accused of stealing a 6-year-old boy in Ho in December 2023, has given conflicting accounts of the incident, creating discrepancies in her statements to her daughter and law enforcement agency.

In separate interviews, Ms Aklamanu told her daughter that the child was her biological son, born as part of a set of twins six years ago during her stay in Nigeria.

However, her daughter revealed that the mother instructed her to pick up the boy from Ho and take him to Accra-Madina, claiming the child was unwell and needed care.

Dzigbordi Gogloh, the daughter, recounted that she and her husband, unaware of the mother's claims, took the boy with them. A revelation from their church's pastor later contradicted Ms Aklamanu's narrative, stating that the boy was not her biological child.

This prompted her daughter to return the child to Ho on Tuesday, 26 December 2023. The boy was found missing almost two weeks prior to this incident, leading to a search.

Upon reaching Ho, Ms Gogloh and her husband were recognised by a bread seller who attended the same church.

The bread seller informed them about the missing boy, leading to their arrest by the police. Ms Gogloh explained the inconsistencies in her mother's accounts, revealing the differing names and narratives provided by her mother.

The mother, in a separate interview, contradicted her earlier claims and said she found the boy being beaten by another child near their school on Friday, 15 December. She asserted that, due to her health condition, she decided to send the boy to her daughter in Accra, with the intention of searching for the parents later.

The grandfather of the boy, Joseph Kumah, called for Ms Aklamanu's prosecution, emphasising the psychological trauma and financial burden the family endured during the search.

The Ho Municipal Police is currently working on the necessary documents for possible prosecution, while Ms Aklamanu is on bail.

-classfmonline

