22.01.2024 General News

GIHOC Distilleries wins Most Patronised Traditional Beverage at 4th Osabarima Royal Awards

22.01.2024 LISTEN

The Osaberimba Royal Awards has over the weekend awarded distinguished businesses, organizations and individuals for various roles played in developing and promoting Cape Coast.

The fourth edition of the annual event coincided with the 84th birthday anniversary of Osaberimba Kwesi Atta II, the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area.

The awards scheme recognized the awardees for their exploits in businesses, tourism, media, education, health, beverage production and sports among others.

At this year's edition, GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited which was the first modern distillery company to be established in West Africa by the pre-independence Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in 1958 as the State Distilleries Corporation for the manufacture of alcoholic beverages was awarded the Most Patronized Traditional Beverage at the event.

It was to recognize the role the company has played in contributing to the preservation of the Ghanaian tradition and also its diverse contrition towards the activities of Ogua Traditional Council.

Having one of its distribution points in Cape Coast, the company has employed several youth thereby reducing the unemployment situation in Cape Coast and its environs.

Madam Genevieve Oblikai Commey, General Manager and Madam Yvonne Mensah, Marketing Manager of GIHOC Distilleries received the award on behalf of the company.

Speaking during the event, Osaberimba Kwesi Atta II appealed to investors to exploit the potential of Cape Coast and invest.

According to him, Cape Coast can tap into many potentials which have still not been exploited "hence bringing your investment as done by other individuals and organizations can help project and promote Cape Coast to the rest of the world and I encourage others to emulate your good example and they would never regret they did."

He reiterated that looking at tourism and other comparable potentials in Cape Coast places the ancient city top among its peers.

Nana Omanhen however noted that the Emintsimadze Palace is open to all investors and individuals who wish to invest in Cape Coast.

DC Kwame Kwakye
Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

