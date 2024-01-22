Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey advocates for global cooperation, digital transformation

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has called for a united effort to leverage the diplomatic framework provided by the United Nations for holistic solutions to pressing global issues.

She explained that collaborative actions are essential to effectively address these issues on a global scale.

The Minister made the call last Thursday at the Ministerial session of the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which took place in Kampala, Uganda, from January 17th to 18th, 2024.

She pointed out that the interconnected pillars of the United Nations should be used to address the world's multi-dimensional challenges.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey also emphasised the significance of embracing digitalisation and highlighted its transformative potential.

“Data is critical in interconnectivity, analytics and robotics advancements in navigating the evolving global landscape,” she noted.

She stated the imperative of gender equality, recognising it as a reservoir of untapped potential within half of the global population, fostering creativity, innovation and resilience for shared prosperity.

The Minister expressed concern about the devastating consequences of war around the world, particularly in Ukraine, Gaza, and parts of Africa, and extended solidarity to all the victims adversely affected by war.

On the sidelines of the Ministerial session, the Minister actively engaged in bilateral meetings with colleague Ministers from Somalia, Panama, Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

The discussions centred on a commitment to deepen bilateral and multilateral relations and explore avenues for enhanced collaboration on mutual interests.