Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey advocates for global cooperation, digital transformation

By Patience Anaadem, ISD || Contributor
Social News Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey advocates for global cooperation, digital transformation
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has called for a united effort to leverage the diplomatic framework provided by the United Nations for holistic solutions to pressing global issues.

She explained that collaborative actions are essential to effectively address these issues on a global scale.

The Minister made the call last Thursday at the Ministerial session of the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which took place in Kampala, Uganda, from January 17th to 18th, 2024.

She pointed out that the interconnected pillars of the United Nations should be used to address the world's multi-dimensional challenges.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey also emphasised the significance of embracing digitalisation and highlighted its transformative potential.

“Data is critical in interconnectivity, analytics and robotics advancements in navigating the evolving global landscape,” she noted.

She stated the imperative of gender equality, recognising it as a reservoir of untapped potential within half of the global population, fostering creativity, innovation and resilience for shared prosperity.

The Minister expressed concern about the devastating consequences of war around the world, particularly in Ukraine, Gaza, and parts of Africa, and extended solidarity to all the victims adversely affected by war.

On the sidelines of the Ministerial session, the Minister actively engaged in bilateral meetings with colleague Ministers from Somalia, Panama, Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

The discussions centred on a commitment to deepen bilateral and multilateral relations and explore avenues for enhanced collaboration on mutual interests.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

CR: Spiritual IGP caught pants down attempting to sleep with married woman at Awutu Breku C/R: Spiritual IGP caught pants down attempting to sleep with married woman at A...

2 hours ago

It's unregistered — FDA cautions public against SLIMFIT mineral water It's unregistered — FDA cautions public against SLIMFIT mineral water

3 hours ago

Former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen I'll guarantee sustainable solutions to problems faced by Ghanaian youth if elec...

3 hours ago

Ghana Federation of Labour chastises Akufo Addo for democratically incorrect statements Ghana Federation of Labour chastises Akufo Addo for democratically incorrect sta...

3 hours ago

Prof. Kwesi Aning Bawku conflict: Prof. Kwesi Aning laments extreme politicisation of resolution i...

3 hours ago

Danger! Bird strike incidents on the rise in Ghana Danger! Bird strike incidents on the rise in Ghana

3 hours ago

After his win, Boakai called for unity to rebuild Liberia. By SEYLLOU AFPFile Boakai vows to tackle graft as he takes oath as Liberia president

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe demand details on govts new trains, Sky train deal Franklin Cudjoe demand details on govt’s new trains, Sky train deal

3 hours ago

NAM 1 Trial: I dont have different signatures — witness tells court NAM 1 Trial: I don’t have different signatures — witness tells court

Just in....
body-container-line