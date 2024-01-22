Mahama charges military to work with police to provide security in Bawku after recent killings

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has said he is saddened by the recent shooting incidents in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Reports have confirmed that three men have died as a result of the shootings.

In a statement by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he said the killing of three men is disturbing.

“I am deeply saddened and disturbed by recent developments in the Bawku municipality and the killing of three men, as confirmed by soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces,” John Dramani Mahama bemoaned.

In his statement, the former President admonished the military to partner with the Police Service in working to provide security and safety for the people in Bawku and its environs.

“While I recognise that our security services face the difficult task of securing peace in the Bawku area, the military must work hand in hand with the police to provide safety and security in the Bawku municipality and across the nation.

“As a former Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, I urge the military personnel to remember their duty to protect the people and uphold the peace,” John Dramani Mahama stressed.

Read the full statement below:

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time, even as I call upon the people of Bawku to endeavour to promote and consolidate peace to enable the positive development of the municipality of Bawku.

Let us all work together to ensure justice is served and peace is restored in Bawku