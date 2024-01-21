Mistakes not due to pressure - Denis Odoi speaks on Black Stars defensive lapses

Black Stars defender Denis Odoi says the team’s defensive lapses in recent matches is not due to pressure.

The Black Stars have conceded four goals at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, with many of these goals coming as a result of poor defensive displays.

According to Denis Odoi, mistakes in football are normal, and they couldn’t blame any individuals for the errors committed.

“It is true that three of the four goals we conceded could have been avoidable. But this is part of football; we don’t blame individuals as we win together and lose together.

“I don’t think it is due to the pressure, but it is just that, at this level, you make certain decisions, and if you make the wrong decision, it can be fatal, and unfortunately for us, it is fatal on a few occasions,” he said in a presser.

Speaking about their preparation for the Mozambique encounter, Odoi stated that they understood the significance of the match and were focused on securing all three points.

“The performance in the last game was better, and we look to build on it. We are determined to get positive results against Mozambique and hopefully we can put on a good performance tomorrow,” Odoi concluded.

