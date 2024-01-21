Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Mistakes not due to pressure - Denis Odoi speaks on Black Stars defensive lapses

Headlines Mistakes not due to pressure - Denis Odoi speaks on Black Stars defensive lapses
9 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Black Stars defender Denis Odoi says the team’s defensive lapses in recent matches is not due to pressure.

The Black Stars have conceded four goals at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, with many of these goals coming as a result of poor defensive displays.

According to Denis Odoi, mistakes in football are normal, and they couldn’t blame any individuals for the errors committed.

“It is true that three of the four goals we conceded could have been avoidable. But this is part of football; we don’t blame individuals as we win together and lose together.

“I don’t think it is due to the pressure, but it is just that, at this level, you make certain decisions, and if you make the wrong decision, it can be fatal, and unfortunately for us, it is fatal on a few occasions,” he said in a presser.

Speaking about their preparation for the Mozambique encounter, Odoi stated that they understood the significance of the match and were focused on securing all three points.

“The performance in the last game was better, and we look to build on it. We are determined to get positive results against Mozambique and hopefully we can put on a good performance tomorrow,” Odoi concluded.

GNA

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Mistakes not due to pressure - Denis Odoi speaks on Black Stars defensive lapses Mistakes not due to pressure - Denis Odoi speaks on Black Stars defensive lapses

10 hours ago

Suspend the 20 fare adjustment; let's meet Transport Ministry first — GPRTU to drivers Suspend the 20% fare adjustment; let's meet Transport Ministry first — GPRTU to ...

10 hours ago

2023 AFCON: We must win against Mozambique, says Ghana coach Chris Hughton 2023 AFCON: We must win against Mozambique, says Ghana coach Chris Hughton

10 hours ago

Kotey Ashie wins NDC's Odododiodioo parliamentary race Kotey Ashie wins NDC's Odododiodioo parliamentary race

10 hours ago

REUTERSRegis Duvignau Seven due in court on complicity charges over deadly 2018 Carcassonne terror att...

10 hours ago

A small but enthusiastic crowd turned up at a rally to support a comeback by former South African president Jacob Zuma, barred by the constiutition from standing again. By EMMANUEL CROSET AFP South Africa's Zuma a no-show at rally but fans keen for comeback

12 hours ago

Odododiodioo NDC Parliamentary primary: Four persons arrested for taking pictures of ballot Odododiodioo NDC Parliamentary primary: Four persons arrested for taking picture...

14 hours ago

You built E-Blocks in jungles without dormitories, we can't open them — Adwutwum jabs Mahama You built E-Blocks in jungles without dormitories, we can't open them — Adwutwum...

17 hours ago

Breakaway unions have no certificate to negotiate conditions of service — TEWUclarifies Breakaway unions have no certificate to negotiate conditions of service —  TEWU ...

17 hours ago

Voting underway at Odododiodioo constituency to elect NDC Parliamentary candidate Voting underway at Odododiodioo constituency to elect NDC Parliamentary candidat...

Just in....
body-container-line