21.01.2024 Crime & Punishment

Crime has reduced considerably in Kasoa - Police

21.01.2024

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) David Senanu Eklu, the Central East Regional Police Commander, said crime has reduced considerably at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

“Kasoa, I can say, is safe. Crime has reduced in Kasoa. The mystery surrounding Kasoa has been broken, we have been able to maintain a low crime rate in 2023, and I know that this year we will do more with your support,” he said.

Speaking at a “Pedestrian Safe Walk” campaign launched by the National Road Safety Authority in the town, Mr Eklu noted that the Command had intensified patrol and visibility to ensure lives and property were protected.

The Awutu Senya East Municipality, popularly named ‘Kasoa’ has consistently been in the news for robbery, murder and various cases of violence over the years.

As a result, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo-Dampare, on assumption of office, carved the region out of the political Central Region jurisdiction to give special attention to happenings there.

DCOP Eklu, though did not give statistics to support the claim, said based on the intensified police activities, crime had reduced compared to previous years.

Most often, he said, incidents that occurred at the boundaries of Kasoa such as Tuba, Nyanyano, Buduburam, and Weija were said to have happened at Kasoa though they do not fall within that jurisdiction.

He urged the media and the public to use the appropriate names for those areas to avoid conflicts.

Mrs Anita Love Oboe Amissah, the Municipal Chief Executive, said; “ Kasoa that we knew yesterday has a new identity.”

She reiterated that the conflicting names mainly resulted in tagging Kasoa as a violent area and that the establishment of the Central East Command culminated in a peaceful co-existence in the area.

She commended the police for the continuous visibility and collaboration with the Assembly, landlords’ association and other social groups to reduce the crime rate.

GNA

