Empowering Lives: Islamic Center for Guidance and Right To Live Foundation deliver wheelchair, crutches to needy aged

21.01.2024 LISTEN

In a compassionate collaboration, the Islamic Center for Guidance, an initiative by the Toloba Group devoted to assisting the less privileged, partnered with The Right To Live Foundation under the leadership of Mr. Bilal Asenso.

Their joint efforts recently came to fruition with the donation of a wheelchair and crutches to an elderly amputee residing in Accra Newtown, a suburb of Accra, Ghana.

Taking the lead in this philanthropic endeavor was Mr. Musah Toloba, President, and Founder of the Toloba Group of Companies. Accompanied by a team of executives, Mr. Toloba personally initiated the generous donation.

In an exclusive interview, he shared the ongoing commitment of both the Islamic Center for Guidance and The Right To Live Foundation to extend their altruistic outreach to the elderly, academically gifted yet underprivileged students, and individuals with disabilities.

Looking ahead, Mr. Toloba revealed the Islamic Center for Guidance's forthcoming initiative aimed at empowering adolescent girls.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, the beneficiary, Mr. Mintah, conveyed his appreciation to the Islamic Center for Guidance and The Right To Live Foundation for the impactful gesture.

In his remarks, he earnestly appealed to other corporate entities to follow in the exemplary footsteps of Mr. Toloba and Mr. Bilal, emphasizing the transformative impact such benevolence can have on the lives of those in need.