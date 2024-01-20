Modern Ghana logo
Election 2024: Don't fall for NDC's pious pretenses; they want power to honeymoon at your expense — Richard Ahiagbah to Ghanaians

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned Ghanaians against falling for the "pious pretenses" of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a post via X on Saturday, January 20, NPP’s National Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah accused the NDC of wanting to gain power just to "honeymoon at the expense of Ghanaians."

"H.E Mahama and the NDC feel they are tired of opposition so, they want power to honeymoon at our expense. They have proposed zero solutions. Check their speeches....no policy proposals, no compelling arguments to explain the need for change,” he intimated.

Mr. Ahiagbah said the NDC's message is only aimed at exploiting the economic challenges caused by global crises like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war for political gain.

"Let's not fall for their pious pretenses. Bawumia and NPP have the answers," he asserted.

The NPP communicator expressed optimism that the economy is recovering under the current government, indicating that Vice President Bawumia's leadership will see the country's economy restored to its desired state.

"The economy is bouncing back, and the government will do everything to sustain the momentum. We will attain and exceed the pre-Covid-19 growth rate of 7%, again," Ahiagbah stated.

He urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Bawumia and the NPP in 2024, saying "Bet on Dr. Bawumia and the NPP to deliver the dream. It is possible together..."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

