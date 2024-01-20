Modern Ghana logo
Condolences and support for Samira Bawumia from NPP Youth Wing, Germany

By NPP Germany Branch
Dear H.E. Samira Bawumia,
On behalf of the NPP Youth Wing in Germany and unity with fellow patriots, we extend our deepest condolences to you during this difficult time.

We received the distressing news of the fatal accident involving H.E. Samira Bawumia, resulting in the tragic loss of her dedicated bodyguard, Fuseini Mumuni. This unfortunate incident has left us profoundly saddened, and we wish to express our shared grief and offer our thoughts and prayers to you and your family.

H.E. Samira Bawumia has consistently exemplified grace, dedication, and commitment in her diverse roles, earning admiration for her commendable efforts to contribute to the betterment of our nation. In this challenging moment, we stand united, extending our heartfelt sympathy and unwavering support to you and the entire Bawumia family. We acknowledge the exceptional service of Fuseini Mumuni, whose dedication to safeguarding the Bawumia family and his commitment to national service will be remembered with gratitude and respect. His absence is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

May you find strength within the embrace of your loved ones, and may the memories of Fuseini Mumuni serve as a source of comfort during this trying time.

The NPP Youth Wing, alongside the entire party, joins in offering our sincerest condolences and comforting thoughts to H.E. Samira Bawumia. May you find strength, courage, and solace in the face of this tragedy. Our thoughts extend to all those affected by this unfortunate incident, and we fervently pray for H.E. Samira Bawumia's swift and complete recovery.

In moments like these, let us stand united as a party and a nation, offering unwavering support to one another.

With heartfelt sympathy,
Ruth Lindenberger
Youth Organizer
NPP Germany Branch

