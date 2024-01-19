Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

How can we have all the resources and gov’t wants to tax our electricity – TUC fumes

Headlines How can we have all the resources and govt wants to tax our electricity – TUC fumes
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has kicked against government’s decision to introduce a 15% VAT on electricity.

According to TUC Secretary General Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, it is unacceptable for government to tax electricity when the country is blessed with so much resources.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected leaders of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNA) at the GRNA head office, Dr. Yaw Baah called on labour to resist the imposition of the 15% tax on electricity.

“This country called Ghana, and all the resources we have, now government doesn’t see anywhere else to tax, they are taxing our electricity also. Tomorrow they will tax our water, and we are not going to sit down for that to continue. That’s why I’m saying you are going to have a baptism of fire, we need to fight it until this thing is cancelled.

“How can you add this to the problems that we have in this country? The lifeline that they are talking about is just 30kWh. It used to be 50(kWh), they have brought it to 30 and if you have two light bulbs in your house, two, and you have a television, if you leave your TV on for more than five hours, you will pay this tax.

“Why should this happen in this country? If we don’t resist this, tomorrow they will come and tax water,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah said.

In his address, the TUC Secretary General admonished the newly elected executives of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association to brace themselves and join the fight to resist the 15% VAT on electricity and other unpopular taxes.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Samuel Atta Akyea Atta-Akyea’s committee accused of favoring ElectroChem over locals in Ada

2 hours ago

How can we have all the resources and govt wants to tax our electricity – TUC fumes How can we have all the resources and gov’t wants to tax our electricity – TUC f...

2 hours ago

We won't wait for 200-years to choose a female running mate like the USA —FIDA-Ghana to NPP, NDC We won't wait for 200-years to choose a female running mate like the USA — FIDA-...

2 hours ago

VIDEO: NPP primaries: He's no match for me; he's unprepared, visionless, has no plans —Asenso Boakye jabs Kennedy Agyapong's brother [VIDEO]: NPP primaries: He's no match for me; he's unprepared, visionless, has n...

2 hours ago

Running Mate selection: Let Bawumia be —Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to FIDA-Ghana, others Running Mate selection: ‘Let Bawumia be’ — Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to FIDA-Ghana, oth...

3 hours ago

IMF approves second tranche US600m loan for Ghana IMF approves second tranche US$600m loan for Ghana

3 hours ago

Address concerns of senior staff of universities – NUGS urges govt Address concerns of senior staff of universities – NUGS urges govt

3 hours ago

Opuni Trial: l trusted the professionalism, integrity of the Committee for Testing Chemicals — Witness Opuni Trial: l trusted the professionalism, integrity of the Committee for Testi...

4 hours ago

2023 WASSCE: WAEC meets all students who had their results withheld 2023 WASSCE: WAEC meets all students who had their results withheld

4 hours ago

Bawumia will lay his broader plan and vision for Ghana on February 7 — Sammi Awuku Bawumia will lay his broader plan and vision for Ghana on February 7 — Sammi Awu...

Just in....
body-container-line