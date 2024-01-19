How can we have all the resources and gov’t wants to tax our electricity – TUC fumes

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has kicked against government’s decision to introduce a 15% VAT on electricity.

According to TUC Secretary General Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, it is unacceptable for government to tax electricity when the country is blessed with so much resources.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected leaders of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNA) at the GRNA head office, Dr. Yaw Baah called on labour to resist the imposition of the 15% tax on electricity.

“This country called Ghana, and all the resources we have, now government doesn’t see anywhere else to tax, they are taxing our electricity also. Tomorrow they will tax our water, and we are not going to sit down for that to continue. That’s why I’m saying you are going to have a baptism of fire, we need to fight it until this thing is cancelled.

“How can you add this to the problems that we have in this country? The lifeline that they are talking about is just 30kWh. It used to be 50(kWh), they have brought it to 30 and if you have two light bulbs in your house, two, and you have a television, if you leave your TV on for more than five hours, you will pay this tax.

“Why should this happen in this country? If we don’t resist this, tomorrow they will come and tax water,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah said.

In his address, the TUC Secretary General admonished the newly elected executives of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association to brace themselves and join the fight to resist the 15% VAT on electricity and other unpopular taxes.