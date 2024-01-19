Nursing: We must stop certificate programmes — GRNMA to government

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has reiterated the need for the Government to stop the certificate training programme for nurses.

The Association said it was time the programmes were upgraded to degrees.

Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, the President of the GRNMA, said this at the swearing-in and induction of new national executive members of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association.

The new executive members will manage the affairs of the Association for a four-year term.

The nine member executives, including Mrs Ofori-Ampofo were sworn in for a second term after having been re-elected.

They took an ‘Oath of Office’ to uphold, protect and defend the constitution of the Association and to be of good behaviour in the execution of their duties.

The executive members also took an ‘Oath of Secrecy’ not to reveal to any person any matter directly or indirectly, which shall be brought under their consideration or to knowledge in the discharge of their duties, except as might be permitted by the constitution.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo, speaking on behalf of the team, assured members of their readiness to ensure their welfare needs were met.

“As the nineth elected president of the GRNMA, I want to assure you that my team and I will serve you with diligence and ensure your welfare needs are catered for. We will strive to uplift the image of the nursing and midwifery profession in Ghana and beyond,” she said.

She said the new executive would focus on the GRNMA five-year strategic plan and review it by December 2024 to be able to achieve thematic areas.

“In 2025 we will have a new strategic plan to guide the Association moving forward, maintain good relationship with the employer, organised labour, and all international bodies the GRNMA is affiliated to.”

She challenged women in the Association to be bold and take up positions in the next election to enhance the welfare of members.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo said major challenges facing members were poor conditions of service, unemployed trainee nurses, issues of nurses' allowance, and welfare packages and was hopeful that the government would address them.

Dr Isaac Bampoe-Addo, the Chairman of the Forum of Public Sector Registered Pension Schemes, congratulated the GRNMA for a successful election and swearing-in ceremony.

He urged the national executive members to be ready to surmount difficult times, be bold to face challenging situations, be loyal, committed and always hold high the ideas of the Association.

Dr Yaw Baah, the Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress, also advised the executives to exhibit high leadership quality.

The Ghana Medical Association and the Health Services Workers Union gave solidarity messages.

-GNA