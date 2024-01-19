Mahama shares fond memories of Araba Tagoe 

19.01.2024 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the late Araba Tagoe as a loyal, loving, and great defender of not just the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but to him personally as well.

“We have lost a comrade and a fighter”, the Former President said when he paid tribute to her passing at the burial service held at the Our Lady Star of the Sea, Catholic Cathedral in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Mr. Mahama, also the Flagbearer of the NDC Party shared fond memories of the late Araba Tagoe, “I became close to Araba in 2008 when I was with Professor Mills, and she was loyal and close, and she extended the same courtesies to me when I took over from Professor Mills after his unfortunate passing…

"I will particularly miss her especially as we prepare for the 2024 elections, and how you will have become the toast of attraction at Independence Square after our victory in the coming elections”.

The late Araba Tagoe, rose through the Ranks of the party from a branch executive to become a National Executive Member of the Party until her death.

The former President was accompanied by party big wigs including, Haruna Iddrisu, Samuel, Asiedu Nketiah the Party Chairperson, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Alex Siberia, Fiifi Kwetey, Emelia Arthur, and other Regional Executives of the Party.

In a sermon, Reverend Father, Lawrence Kwesi Krah, the Cathedral Administrator, said the late Araba Tagoe, was resting from all her hard work, dedication, and great service to humanity which every member of the society must learn to emulate.

The Priest said; “She sought to uphold good things, as a strong fighter and comrade who took care of others: church, society and the Country, a lioness who stood for justice and shun corruption…Thank you, Araba for your work.”

Reverend Fr. Krah added that the late Araba had now handed the baton of good service, to the living to carry on in furtherance of the communities and nation at large.

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for South Tongu, paid glowing tribute to the memories of great women of the Party: Shirley Ayittey, Ama Benyiwa Doe and now Araba Tagoe, who stood the test of time and achieved milestones for their communities and nation at large.

He said the memories of these women should continue to spur young ladies on to take up careers in politics and stamp their names on the annals of the country.

Born, Mary Magdelene Tagoe, on January 7, 1952, to a Police Officer, she was noted for her entrepreneurial abilities which earned her the accolade: “Jack of all Trade”.

She was a defender of the vulnerable in line with her catholic faith and therefore undertook many charities, notably the quarterly visits to orphanages and widows in and around her community.

The late Araba Tagoe took to politics in the 1979s, where she was the women organizer for the Action Congress Party, later, when Ghana returned to constitutional rule in 1992, she joined the NDC and played pivotal roles in the many successes of the party.

Survived by two adult children, Araba Tagoe spent time on sports and was key in activities of the Sekondi Hasaacas Club.

She is also known for her special smiles, and dance moves at social gatherings.

-GNA