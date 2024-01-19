Modern Ghana logo
We should have won against Egypt - Chris Hughton sad over costly mistakes 

Black Stars coach Christopher Williiam Gerard Hughton believes his team should have won the Egypt encounter if not for the defensive mistakes.

Two shocking second-half mistakes from Inaki Williams and Osman Bukari proved very costly for the Black Stars, as they shared the points with the Pharaohs of Egypt despite Mohammed Kudus’ brace.

Speaking in an interview with the media following the draw, Chris Hughton noted that mistakes do happen in football but believes it was great opportunity for them to secure all three points.

“We will continue to fight. It is true that, at the moment, there is a lot of frustration in the locker room. Our team deserved more, but football is like that. It’s frustrating. In a similar performance, we would surely have won. Two errors cost us the match. We didn't take this opportunity to take the three points,” he said.

Chris Hughton also explained his decision to substitute Osman Bukari despite making a cameo in the late stages of the second half.

“Firstly, I would like to say that we love Osman. However, I had to take him out because his mistakes were starting to affect his performance,” he explained.

When asked about his preparations for the Mozambique clash on Monday, Huhgton said, “There are no more small teams in Africa. We are preparing for a tough match against them.

“The calculations are already made, we need a victory to pursue our dream and I know we are capable of it.”

-GNA

