Agona Swedru: Taxi driver in trouble after running over police offer, leaving him with severe injury

2 HOURS AGO

Kofi Donkor, a 27-year-old taxi driver has been arrested by the Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command.

He is in Police custody after running over a Police officer with his car at Agona Swedru.

Information gathered indicates that the incident occurred at the Agona Swedru Palace junction in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region where the police officer was directing traffic.

Kofi Donkor who drives a taxi with registration number GW 6086-22 in an attempt to circumvent the heavy traffic on the stretch resorted to driving on the shoulder of the road.

While driving at high speed, he is said to have hit the police officer and run the car over him.

The incident left the police officer, Constable Ernest Opare with serious injury.

He is currently admitted to the Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The taxi driver is in police custody and expected to be arraigned before court.

