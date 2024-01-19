CR: Driver busted for sexually assaulting 12yr old girl; arraigned before court

There has been a sexual assault incident at Twifo Eduabeng in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

The suspect is a 43-year-old man identified as George Antwi and the victim is a 12-year-old girl class five pupil.

According to information gathered, the suspect who is a driver and a Herbal Medicine Practitioner has been busted for licking the vagina of the victim.

The suspect has been arraigned before the Twifo Praso District Court this week after weeks of investigations into the sexual assault that happened on January 3.

During the first hearing of the case, Chief Inspector Joseph Kusah narrated that investigations revealed the suspect invited the victim to his house for medication to treat a skin disease.

George Antwi is said to have subsequently forced the girl into his bedroom where he stripped her naked and licked her private part after lying that he was going to inject medicine into her body.

He is reported to have also fingered the girl during the ordeal.

In the course of the act, two young sisters of the victim entered the room to check up on her and witnessed what was going on.

The suspect is said to have threatened to kill them if any of them uttered a word to their parents.

The children after returning home informed their parents of what happened and a formal complaint was filed at the Police station.

The police issued a medical form to the victim to go to the hospital before causing the arrest of the victim.

Having been arraigned before court, the suspect was charged with indecent assault and threats of harm.

The Twifo Praso District Court presided by His Worship Maxwell Foli Kpodo, Esq, granted him bail in the sum of Gh¢5,000.00 with two sureties after the accused pleaded not guilty.

He has been prohibited from traveling outside the jurisdiction of the court.