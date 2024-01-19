Modern Ghana logo
19.01.2024 Headlines

Mahama’s honeymoon unnecessary after claiming he can solve Ghana’s challenges — Prof Smart Sarpong

Professor Smart Sarpong, Research Fellow at Kumasi Technical UniversityProfessor Smart Sarpong, Research Fellow at Kumasi Technical University
19.01.2024 LISTEN

Professor Smart Sarpong, a Research Fellow at the Kumasi Technical University has punched holes into former President John Dramani Mahama’s request for time and space to address the country's crisis if re-elected come December 7.

According to the former President and NDC flagbearer, he would need a honeymoon period to put things together to avert the grave economic crisis caused by the current NPP government.

“And you will realize the harm that the NPP administration has done to Ghana’s economy.

"This country is broke, and so we will beg you that when we come into office give us a bit of a honeymoon, let’s put things in place so that we bring the economy back onto its feet," he said while speaking on his Building Ghana tour at Hohoe, Volta region.

However, according to Prof Sarpong, having promised to come and save the situation means the one-time president is fit enough to govern without any grace period.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo' programme, he stressed that Mahama’s statement makes him look like someone who has suddenly gotten the magic wand to restore the economic challenges.

"The request for a honeymoon period after being elected as President was unnecessary because you claim to have the ability to solve the challenges facing the country. As such, you should have a complete plan and hit the ground running immediately after taking office.

“I urge President Mahama to start preparing now. I am not even sure how long he wants the honeymoon period to last. He has been President before, so asking for a honeymoon period suggests that he is new to Ghana's problems, which is not the case," he asserted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

