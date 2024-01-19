The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Ghana) has voiced its dissatisfaction with the underrepresentation of women in prominent political roles in Ghana.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, the women lawyers advocated for the inclusion of a female Running Mate in the presidential candidates' selection process, specifically urging the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) to consider a woman as Running Mate.

Expressing the need for gender equality in political leadership, FIDA-Ghana emphasized that the inclusion of women in key positions is crucial for national development.

They pointed out that the limited number of women in political leadership roles has led to the neglect of women's issues and challenges.

The women lawyers argued that appointing a female Running Mate would address the numerous challenges facing women in the country.

They highlighted the positive impact of having a woman in such positions, serving as a beacon of hope for young women and promoting gender inclusivity in politics.

In comparing the situation to the United States, where it took 200 years to have a female Vice President, FIDA-Ghana emphasized that Ghana should not wait for such a long duration to choose a female Running Mate.

"When you take the US, it took them 200 years to get a female Running Mate or a woman who is currently their Vice President. We won't sit down for it to be 200 years before we choose a woman as Running Mate; we have to speak out," the association said.