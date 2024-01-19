Akufo-Addo is incurable when it comes to running his mouth; he needs prayers – Abraham Amaliba

Director of Conflict Resolution at the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has urged Ghanaians to remember President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in prayers.

This comes after the President admitted to neglecting the people of Ekumfi because they voted against a former Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Ato Cudjoe.

“Ato Cudjoe was your MP and I made him a Deputy Minister and you voted him out in the last elections and because of that, I did not pay attention to development in your area, I have to be honest with you but since you have brought it up I will pay attention to it,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Speaking to TV3, Abraham Amaliba said President Akufo-Addo has a running mouth that appears to be incurable.

According to the NDC official, the President has breached the oath he swore to be President for all Ghanaians.

“The president does not need criticisms again like we are doing. The President deserves prayers; we must pray for this president. When he did in Mepe, he was bashed. Would a normal human being having being bashed that way repeat what he had said again? This President is incurable when it comes to running his mouth,” Abraham Amaliba said.

He continued, “Would the people of Ekumfi say he has done right to them. Has he not breached his oath? The directive principle of state policy stipulates that the President must ensure even and balanced development.”

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has described the comments by President Akufo-Addo as unfortunate.

According to him, it goes to confirm the President’s penchant for making partisan statements.

“The President's comment that he ignored the development of Ekumfi because they voted out his parliamentarian is most unfortunate. President Akufo-Addo has a penchant for making such partisan statements, as we witnessed recently during his visit to flood victims in Mepe. His actions contradict the oath he swore as President to do justice to all manner of persons,” former President John Dramani Mahama said.