When I was Ghana’s ambassador to US, I didn't just represent; I negotiated key trade deals — Alan Kyerematen

JAN 19, 2024 LISTEN
Alan Kyerematen, an independent candidate running for president in the 2024 elections, says his experience negotiating key trade deals as Ghana's former Ambassador to the United States gives him an edge on economic matters.

In a social media post on Friday, January 19, promoting his "Know Alan, Vote Alan" campaign, Kyerematen highlighted his track record of using diplomacy and negotiations to boost trade and investment ties between Ghana and its strategic partner, the U.S.

"As Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, I didn’t just represent; I negotiated," Kyerematen wrote.

“Those negotiations birthed key trade deals and the Ghana-United States Economic Council,” he added.

If elected, Kyerematen believes his negotiation skills from his diplomatic past can help attract more foreign investment to spur economic growth in Ghana.

“My negotiation skills attract investments, fostering economic growth for Ghana," he stated.

The 2024 presidential hopeful also touted his ability to resolve business disputes efficiently and represent Ghana's interests effectively on the global stage based on his diplomatic experience.

"I’ll ensure swift resolution of disputes, creating a favorable environment for enterprises," Kyerematen asserted.

He also said as president, trade agreements under his watch would protect domestic industries through fair terms.

Ending his pitch to Ghanaians, the former Trade Minister noted: "With diplomatic experience, I’ll represent Ghana effectively on the world stage. Let’s turn experience into prosperity together."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

